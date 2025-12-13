Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 13: The Election Commission has assigned election symbols to political parties participating in the proportional representation segment of the House of Representatives election scheduled for Falgun 21. The commission provided the symbols to registered parties on Friday.

According to Assistant Election Officer Yagya Prasad Bhattarai, parties had submitted applications to contest the proportional representation election between Mangsir 21–23. Although 100 parties applied, some submitted joint applications for a single symbol, resulting in a total of 93 symbols being finalized.

Symbols and their serial order were allocated based on proportional votes received in the 2079 House of Representatives election. Newly registered parties were assigned symbols based on their registration. The first seven symbols were assigned as follows: Sun (1), Tree (2), Pentagram/Star (3), Bell (4), Plough (5), Umbrella (6), and Loudspeaker (7).

Other symbols include Plain-covered seat, Bicycle, Madal (drum), Glass, Sickle, Single open eye, Jarayo (crow), Joined hands Namaste, Rooster, Jug, Glove print, Well, Basket (Doko), Sickle and Star, Lotus, Guitar, House, and Sickle.

Specifically, the Nepal Federal Socialist Party, Bahujan Unity Party Nepal, and Nepal Janajagriti Party received Bus as their single symbol. The Rastriya Mukti Party Nepal, Janata Samajbadi Party, and Nagrik Unmukti Party Nepal were assigned Chakia (Plough) as a single symbol.

The Nepal Communist Party (Marxist), Nepal Communist Party, Sachet Nepali Party, and Nagrik Sarbocchata Party Nepal received Jagar (a roaring lion) as their single symbol.

People’s News Monitoring Service