Kathmandu, Dec 12: The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority has filed a corruption case against seven people, including Tirtha Raj Bhattarai, the then chief of Immigration at Tribhuvan International Airport. Former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, however, has not been charged.

The commission filed the case at the Special Court on Thursday. Two companies have also been named as defendants.

According to Yagyaraj Joshi, the information officer at the Special Court, the case has listed seven individuals and two companies as defendants. In addition, the commission has filed a separate money laundering case against three individuals.

The charge sheet states that the case has been filed against former Joint Secretary Bhattarai, officer Yagyaraj Aryal, Greenline Holidays chairperson Bal Krishna Khadka, Family Holidays operator Dipak Bhandari, Greenline operator Ram Khadka, assistant Kabita Paudel, and land trader Khem Subedi. The commission had arrested Bhattarai on Chaitra 7, 2081, from his office at Tribhuvan International Airport Immigration.

