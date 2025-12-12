Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 12: Nepali Congress General Secretary Bishwa Prakash Sharma welcomed the agreement between the government and the Gen Z movement, calling it an important step to institutionalize gains achieved through various protests.

Sharma emphasized that the commitment to good governance established by Gen Z demonstrations should become a shared responsibility and duty for everyone. He stressed that the March 5 date for the House of Representatives election should not hinder implementing the agreement.

He added that if moving the elections to April is necessary to engage Gen Z, ensure a credible electoral environment, and facilitate participation from Himalayan regions, it should be naturally accepted. At the same time, he reaffirmed the party’s commitment to the March 5 schedule.

Sharma wrote that making the Gen Z groups feel included, developing a trustworthy election process, and easing participation from remote areas are shared responsibilities, and any adjustments in timing should be accepted as part of that.

However, he expressed dissatisfaction that the government did not fully involve political parties during the agreement process, noting that the government should act carefully to make the implementation reliable. He urged the government to take the initial steps of executing the agreement seriously.

People’s News Monitoring Service