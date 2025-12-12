Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 12: As the 11th General Convention of the Nepal Communist Party (UML) approaches, both party chairman KP Sharma Oli and senior vice-chair Ishwar Pokharel’s groups have stepped up their activities. The establishment faction had organized a volunteer gathering on Thursday.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the senior vice-chair Pokharel group is holding a youth gathering. The establishment faction has not involved the Pokharel group in certain arrangements related to the convention. They also allege that Oli’s faction has monopolized the volunteers deployed at the convention venue.

The Pokharel group is preparing this event as a countermeasure.

A leader said the youth gathering is scheduled for 11:30 am on Friday at Kathmandu Banquet. The program will include addresses by senior vice-chair and convention candidate Ishwar Pokharel among others.

The general convention begins tomorrow (Saturday) in the Kathmandu Valley, with the inauguration at Sallaghari, Bhaktapur. The closed session will be held at Bhrikutimandap, Kathmandu. The Youth Association has said it will deploy 10,000 volunteers for the convention’s security.

People’s News Monitoring Service