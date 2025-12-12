Spread the love

Kathmandu, December 12: Interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki is set to expand the Council of Ministers. This will be the fourth time she is expanding the cabinet. According to a source at the Office of the President, the names of four individuals have been sent to the President’s Office for ministerial appointments.

Preparations are underway for the swearing-in of the newly appointed ministers later this afternoon. Kumar Ingam, Madhav Chaulagai, Rajendra Singh Bhandari, and Shraddha Shrestha are set to become ministers. The current Council of Ministers has 10 members.

People’s News Monitoring Service.