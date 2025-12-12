Spread the love

Kathmandu, December 12: Prime Minister Sushila Karki has expanded the Council of Ministers for the fourth time. On Friday, Prime Minister Karki appointed Kumar Ingnam, Rajendra Singh Bhandari, Madhav Chaulagain, and Shraddha Shrestha as ministers.

All four newly appointed ministers took the oath of office and secrecy before President Ramchandra Paudel at a ceremony held at Sheetal Niwas on Friday. The oath-taking ceremony was attended by President Paudel, Vice President Ramsahay Prasad Yadav, Speaker Dev Raj Ghimire, among others.

Prime Minister Karki has assigned Kumar Ingnam to the Ministry of Land Management, Rajendra Singh Bhandari to the Ministry of Labour, Madhav Chaulagain to the Ministry of Forests, and Shraddha Shrestha to the Ministry of Women. With the addition of the new ministers, the Karki-led Council of Ministers has now become a 14-member cabinet.

People’s News Monitoring Service.