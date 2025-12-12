Spread the love

Kathmandu, December 12: On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and Vietnam, discussions were held between entrepreneurs of the two countries on expanding economic relations.

During Thursday’s meeting with the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, Nepali entrepreneurs highlighted the vast investment potential in Nepal’s tourism, hydropower, agriculture, and other sectors, and urged Vietnamese investors to invest in Nepal.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), urged Vietnamese investors to move forward with deeper economic cooperation between Nepal and Vietnam.

Mentioning that diplomatic relations between Nepal and Vietnam have reached 50 years, President Dhakal emphasized the need to now advance economic cooperation between the two countries.

“There is great potential for economic cooperation between the two countries. I would like to inform Vietnamese investors that there are significant export opportunities from Nepal,” he said.

“I also urge investment in areas such as handicrafts, tea, coffee, and herbs, as these Nepali products have good market potential in Vietnam.” He added that the two economies could complement each other. According to him, agricultural products, seafood, electronics, and other Vietnamese goods also have strong market prospects in Nepal.

“Nepal is developing an environment conducive to foreign direct investment. The laws are investor-friendly, and improvements have been made in licensing, customs, and tax administration. The government is also conscious about ensuring the security of foreign investment,” he said.

He mentioned that regional investment in Nepal’s tourism sector—particularly in hotels, resorts, cable cars, adventure tourism, and wellness centers—is increasing, and expressed Nepal’s willingness to welcome Vietnamese investors.

He also invited the Vietnamese delegation to attend FNCCI’s upcoming annual general meeting and observe Nepal’s business environment firsthand.

Nguyen Quang Vinh, Deputy Executive Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said they are also interested in strengthening economic partnerships with Nepal. Expressing happiness at welcoming FNCCI to Vietnam, he stated that there is tremendous potential for cooperation in investment and trade between the two countries and emphasized the need to further strengthen economic partnerships.

“There is not much cooperation between the two countries in trade and investment so far. However, there is great potential for collaboration in these areas, and our cooperation will continue in the future,” he said.

On the occasion, Nepal’s Ambassador to Thailand and Vietnam, Dhan Bahadur Oli, highlighted the vast investment opportunities in various sectors in Nepal and urged for increased investment.

Mentioning that the two countries have reached the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, he stressed that both countries should utilize the potential that exists in trade and investment. Pointing out the new challenges seen in the global economy, he stated that both countries need to enhance economic cooperation to mutually benefit.

Officials and members of the FNCCI executive committee were present on the occasion.

