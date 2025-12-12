Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 12. A total of 2,353 people lost their jobs because of the Gen Z movement that took place on Bhadra 23 and 24.

The committee formed to assess the losses and prepare a public infrastructure reconstruction plan has submitted its report to Prime Minister Sushila Karki.

Rabilal Panth, secretary of the National Planning Commission and coordinator of the committee, presented the report’s summary at the Cabinet meeting held today at Singha Durbar.

According to the report, the movement affected the employment of 2,999 people. Goods and services worth 13.8456 billion rupees in production were disrupted.

The Cabinet had formed the committee on Asoj 5 under the leadership of the Planning Commission secretary. The committee submitted its report within 75 days.

The committee said all seven provinces faced damage from the Gen Z movement. A total of 54 districts and 262 local levels were affected.

According to the report, 77 people died, with 20 deaths on Bhadra 23, 37 on Bhadra 24, and 20 more afterwards. A total of 2,429 people were injured, including 17 children under the age of 13. Another 1,433 injured were between 13 and 28 years old.

The committee estimates total physical damage at 84.4577 billion rupees. A total of 2,168 institutions or bodies were affected. Damage was recorded in 2,671 buildings, with losses valued at 39.3175 billion rupees.

Similarly, 12,659 vehicles were damaged, causing losses worth 12.9361 billion rupees. The government and public sector suffered 44.9373 billion rupees in losses.

Losses in the private sector totalled 33.5487 billion rupees. Community and other sectors faced losses worth 5.9717 billion rupees.

Among government losses across the three tiers, the federal government accounted for 68 percent, provinces for 10 percent, and local governments for 22 percent. The committee has also presented a reconstruction plan.

It estimates that reconstruction will require a budget of 36.3021 billion rupees. Of this, 19.9898 billion rupees is needed for buildings and 6.1680 billion rupees for vehicles. Other physical assets will require an estimated 10.1442 billion rupees.

Reconstruction costs are estimated at 24.6958 billion rupees for the federal level, 3.74 billion for the provinces, and 7.86 billion for the local levels.

People’s News Monitoring Service