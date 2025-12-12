Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 12. Four newly appointed ministers have taken the oath of office.

They were sworn in during a ceremony at the Office of the President in Sheetal Niwas. The new ministers are Shradha Shrestha, Madhav Chaulagai, Rajendra Singh Bhandari and Kumar Ingnam.

They were appointed today by President Ramchandra Paudel on the recommendation of the Prime Minister.

According to the President’s Office, Shrestha has been given Women and Children, Chaulagai has Forests, Bhandari has Labour, and Ingnam has Land Management.

Who are the new ministers?

Kumar Ingnam

Ingnam has been assigned the Ministry of Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation. He is a professor of criminal law at Kathmandu School of Law.

He has been teaching there for 25 years. He began teaching in 1990 at Mahendra Ratna Multiple Campus in Ilam. He has published many research papers.

He has served as a visiting professor in Nepal and other countries. He has written many books and research-based articles.

The government picked him for the land management portfolio because of his academic background.

Rajendra Singh Bhandari

Bhandari will lead the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security. He is a former Additional Inspector General of Nepal Police.

He was also the founding chief of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB).

He later headed the Nepal Police Academy. During his service, he was known for his work in investigations.

Madhav Chaulagai

Chaulagai will head the Ministry of Forests and Environment. He is a writer and researcher known for his work on Karnali.

He writes about Karnali’s history, culture, society and development. He also runs a discussion campaign called Karnali Utsav. He is interested in public health and rural development.

Shraddha Shrestha

Shradha Shrestha, who now leads the Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens, is a senior manager at the Nepal Tourism Board.

She is also the national project coordinator for the Nepal Tourism Board and the UN’s joint Sustainable Tourism Project.

A resident of Kathmandu, she has worked at the Tourism Board for 24 years. She studied development economics at Michigan State University and is a Fulbright Fellow.

People’s News Monitoring Service