Kathmandu, The Election Commission has moved forward with determining the proportional percentages for inclusive representation based on population. Following the arrangement under the 2074 House of Representatives Member Constituency Act, percentages will be calculated for Dalit, Indigenous, Janajati, Khas Arya, Madhesi, Tharu, and Muslim groups.

To ensure population-based inclusive representation, a seven-member committee has been formed under the leadership of Subhash Kumar Bhattarai, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs. The committee includes representatives from the Election Commission, Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration, and the National Statistics Office.

The committee has been tasked with determining the inclusive percentages based on the national census and submitting a report within three days, Election Commission spokesperson Narayan Prasad Bhattarai said.

According to the National Census, 2078, the Commission is preparing to set percentages based on population. For this, discussions have been held under Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal’s chairmanship, with Acting Chief Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari, Chief Secretary Suman Raj Aryal, Election Commissioner Dr. Janaki Tuladhar, Home Secretary Rameshwar Dangal, and Chief Statistics Officer Madhusudan Burlakoti participating, the spokesperson added.

