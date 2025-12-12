Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 12: The government has decided to expand the mandate of the investigation commission as agreed between the Gen Z representatives and Prime Minister Sushila Karki.

Government spokesperson and Minister for Communications and Information Technology Jagadish Kharel said the decision was taken by the Cabinet meeting held on Thursday at Singha Durbar.

The Cabinet formed the investigation commission earlier, based on the incidents of Bhadra 23 and 24, during a meeting on Asoj 5.

Kharel said the government has decided to promote Pushkar Sapkota, a first-class Joint Secretary from the Nepal Judicial Service Law Group working at the CIAA office in Tangal, to the special class under Section 9, Subsection 1 of the Civil Service Act 2049, and appoint him as Secretary at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers.

The government also approved the agreement reached on Mangsir 24 between the Gen Z movement representatives and Prime Minister Sushila Karki. It will be published in the Nepal Gazette with additional notes.

The related ministries have been directed to implement the agreement with high priority. The government has also decided to appoint a member secretary to the vacant post at the Social Welfare Council.

People’s News Monitoring Service