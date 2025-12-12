Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 12: The Armed Police Force (APF) has finalized a 17-point operational policy for the upcoming House of Representatives election scheduled on March 5. This was confirmed by APF spokesperson DIG Manish Thapa.

The policy is designed to ensure the election is conducted in a transparent, fair, and fear-free environment, with all responsibilities carried out flawlessly, DIG Thapa said.

It specifies that security posts in all constituencies will be set up one month before the election, while striking and mobile teams will be deployed 15 days in advance.

The upcoming election is considered challenging, as weapons looted during the Gen Z protests remain unaccounted for and some prisoners who escaped during the unrest are still at large.

