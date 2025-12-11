Spread the love

Washington, Dec 11: US President Donald Trump has rolled out a plan that offers American visas to wealthy foreign nationals who can pay at least USD 1 million.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that the card will provide a direct path to citizenship for all eligible and verified individuals. He said it will help American companies keep top talent.

The Gold Card was first announced earlier this year. According to the official website, it is meant for individuals who can show they bring significant benefit to the United States.

The plan comes at a time when Washington is tightening immigration rules, raising work visa fees and pushing the removal of undocumented immigrants.

The Gold Card promises citizenship in record time, with a 1 million US dollar fee. Businesses that sponsor workers must pay 2 million dollars plus extra charges. The website also mentions a platinum version that will offer special tax breaks and will soon cost 5 million dollars.

Democrats have criticised the plan since it was first introduced in February, saying it unfairly favors the rich.

People’s News Monitoring Service

