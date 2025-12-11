Spread the love

By P.R. Pradhan

Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, Baburam Bhattarai, Khimlal Devkota, Kedar Bhakta Mathema, Khagendra Sangraula, Kanak Mani Dixit, Geja Sharma Wagle, among others, have repeatedly taken positions that appear to go against Nepal’s national interests.

Some political leaders even consider themselves students of India’s anti-Nepal and anti-China commentator S. D. Muni, the principal architect of the 12-point Delhi Agreement between the seven parliamentary parties and the Maoists during the armed conflict.

A permanent circle of the so-called civil society—funded by the Open Society Foundation and employees of the NTTP in Kathmandu—regularly promotes Western agendas in Nepal. Likewise, a “12-brother” media group prioritizes Western interests over the needs and benefits of their own motherland.

It has already been proven that the provincial structures, apart from spending government funds, have failed to justify their relevance. At present, we are witnessing a political drama in Madhesh Province—leaders fighting for power without contributing to the province’s development. The same drama is visible in other provinces as well.

The federal structure has become a white elephant for the nation. With political leaders and so-called civil society activists dancing to the tunes of foreign powers, the country’s condition has seriously deteriorated. Yet, they continue to advocate for federalism.

Look at the government’s expenditure situation. The government has reached a point where it must borrow simply to repay previous debts and interest installments. In the first four months of the current fiscal year, the government borrowed 55 billion 36 million rupees, raising total public debt to 27 trillion rupees. When internal revenue cannot meet expenditures, the government is compelled to take more debt.

There is a need to reduce non-productive expenditure—not investments meant for development projects. However, the current Finance Minister has chosen to cut development projects to save money. Had the government suspended provincial structures along with the dissolution of the House of Representatives, it could have saved a significant amount of non-productive expenditure. One of the major demands of the September 8 Gen-Z unrest was also the dissolution of the provincial structures. We know the Gen-Z movement was hijacked by the American Gen-Z group, which aims to weaken Nepal and undermine Nepali Sanatan civilization by promoting Christianity. The Nepali members of the Open Society network are part of this American deep-state mission—something widely recognized today.

It is no secret to Nepalis how and why the Maoist insurgency was launched and who supported it. Nor is it unknown who drafted the 2015 Constitution that pushed the country into the present chaos. Yet, the same elements are still attempting to forcefully continue the already failed constitution by mobilizing their paid supporters. These shameless, foreign-backed individuals are committing dishonesty against the nation for their petty gains.