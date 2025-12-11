Spread the love

Kathmandu: CPN-UML senior vice chair Ishwar Pokhrel says party chair KP Sharma Oli should go to the commission formed to investigate the Gen Z movement and give his statement.

Speaking with editors in Kathmandu on Wednesday, Pokhrel, who has also announced his candidacy for party chair for the 11th General Convention, said Oli must appear before the commission even if he disagrees with it.

Oli has been saying he will not go to the commission, formed after he lost the prime minister’s post during the Gen Z movement. Pokhrel said no one can refuse to recognise a commission formed by the government.

The government has formed the commission under former justice Gauri Bahadur Karki to investigate the Gen Z movement. Pokhrel said it is fine to disagree with the way the Karki commission works or how it was formed, but refusing to give a statement is not acceptable.

He added that he believes Oli will eventually appear before the commission in his own calm way.

Pokhrel also said former President Bidya Devi Bhandari should be given UML party membership. He argued that the constitution does not bar a former president from renewing party membership, and the party statute does not restrict it either.

Pokhrel said he is running for party chair to strengthen internal democracy and collective decision-making. He told the editors that he is not running to end up like Madhav Nepal or Bhim Rawal, who lost to Oli in the past.