Kathmandu, Dec 11: A diffusion notice has been issued against Prakash Pathak, the man accused of threatening high-profile figures, including Prem Kumar Rai, the chief commissioner of the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority.

A senior police officer informed that Interpol’s General Secretariat issued the notice at the request of Nepal Police Headquarters. Pathak, originally from Kavre, is believed to have travelled to Indonesia via India and is now thought to be hiding in the Philippines. He has been posting videos and audio messages on Facebook, issuing threats.

Pathak, who claims to lead an extremist group, posted a video warning that he would “eliminate” ten prominent individuals. Those he threatened include Lokman Singh Karki, Gopal Bahadur Khadka, Ramesh Lekhak, Balkrishna Khand, Arzu Rana, Om Bikram Rana, Hem Bahadur Gurung, Ramesh Chand Thakuri and Durga Prasai.

A diffusion notice is issued through Interpol to help arrest an accused person whose case is under investigation. Once the notice is out, police agencies linked to Interpol assist in locating the suspect.

On December 2, Kathmandu Valley Police issued a circular instructing security teams to monitor the homes of those threatened. The Valley Crime Investigation Office and Kathmandu District Police are looking into the case.

Police have already arrested three people seen as connected with Pathak. They are Sharanjung Shahi from Dhading, Toran Thapa Magar from Sarlahi, and Dhirendra Sunar from Bardiya. They are being held at the District Police Office in Bhadra Kali.

Officials involved in the probe say Pathak has not been in touch with his family for some time. He reportedly left his home in Kavre, saying he was going to India, and one officer said he told his family he was leaving to “study medicine.”

People’s News Monitoring Service