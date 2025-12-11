Spread the love

In a time when many voices appear to echo foreign agendas, the recent interview by Bhushan Dahal with Ekanta Sharma, also known as Akchaya Adhikari, on the Delta Bravo talk show stands out as a refreshing source of inspiration. Adhikari, the author of “Nepal: Ganatantra Bata Swatantra” (“Nepal: Freedom from the Republic”), boldly argues that Nepal does not need the prefix “Republic.” Instead, he asserts that the nation now seeks “freedom from a republic.”

According to Adhikari, the current republican model is incompatible with Nepal’s socio-cultural fabric. He emphasizes the importance of returning to Nepal’s organic guiding document—Dibbya Upadesh—which he regards as the most authentic and suitable constitutional foundation for the country. For him, no modern charter can surpass the depth and relevance of this Sanatan-based constitutional philosophy.

What makes Adhikari’s presence particularly striking is his courage to speak against the prevailing tide. In an environment dominated by leaders influenced, directly or indirectly, by external powers, his clarity and conviction offer hope to many Nepalis. He has emerged as a symbol of resistance against the systematic dilution of Nepal’s sovereignty and identity.

Adhikari argues that every paragraph of Dibbya Upadesh carries meaning, wisdom, and a profound understanding of Nepal’s historical, cultural, and spiritual essence. He believes that reconnecting with this text is essential not only for reclaiming national direction but also for strengthening the collective consciousness of the Nepali people.

Regrettably, as Adhikari points out, the country has long been steered by political forces shaped by foreign influence—forces that, intentionally or not, threaten Nepal’s sovereign existence. Against this backdrop, his call to educate every Nepali about Dibbya Upadesh becomes not just a suggestion but an urgent national responsibility.

Hope, indeed, prevails somewhere—and for many, it prevails through voices like Adhikari’s.