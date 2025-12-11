Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 11: The government and Gen Z groups signed a 10-point agreement on Wednesday. Moments after the signing at the Prime Minister’s Office, disputes broke out among Gen Z representatives.

Some members accused a few leaders of hijacking the movement and agreeing to a token deal. According to one Gen Z representative, Ajay Sodari tore up the agreement inside the PM’s Office. He argued that the deal was made under various pretexts, did not reflect the sentiment of the movement, and ignored key demands.

Sodari accused the government of trying to hold elections only to bring back the same old political leaders. He also called on Prime Minister Sushila Karki to resign. He said the government has not committed to rewriting the constitution and has not addressed issues related to the system of governance.

One of the main provisions in the agreement says the state must recognise the Gen Z movement as a people’s movement. This point was included at a time when debates continue on how to interpret the movement.

The agreement also commits to forming a separate mechanism to study state force used during the protests and recommend steps to prevent similar incidents. The mechanism must submit a report within 90 days.

Other points include setting the minimum age for election candidates at 21 years, ensuring voting rights for Nepalis living abroad, requiring candidates to submit property details at the time of nomination, ending political appointments in public institutions, releasing those arrested during protests, halting criminal investigations against them, and providing relief to families of those killed or injured.

People’s News Monitoring Service