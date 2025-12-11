Spread the love

Dhangadhi, Dec 11: Mahabir Chaudhary has been arrested for the killing of 19-year-old Niraj Chaudhary of Tulsipur Sub-Metropolitan City 5 in Rajapur, Bardiya.

A joint team from the Kailali District Police Office and the Rajapur Area Police Office arrested the 51-year-old from Baijpur in Kailari Rural Municipality 5 on Wednesday morning. Mahavir is the brother of former Lumbini Chief Minister and Congress leader Dilli Bahadur Chaudhary. Dilli Bahadur confirmed to Onlinekhabar that Mahavir is his brother and said he had heard about the arrest.

Niraj was shot dead inside the Hamar Tharu Restaurant in Rajapur. Police learned of the incident after Niraj was taken to Nepalgunj for treatment. Mahavir fled toward Kailali on a motorcycle after the shooting.

DSP Kabindra Singh Bohara of the Rajapur Area Police Office said Mahavir was arrested from Hasuliya with support from Kailali police. A pistol was recovered from him, and police are checking if it was used in the murder.

Niraj worked at a poultry farm run by Dilli Bahadur Chaudhary’s son.

Police have already arrested restaurant operator Buddhi Prasad Chaudhary, his wife and their son Rahul. Mahavir had fled on Rahul’s motorcycle, which has also been recovered.

People’s News Monitoring Service