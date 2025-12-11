Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 11: Thirteen individuals working as middlemen have been arrested from the Department of Foreign Employment in Tahachal.

A team from the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office arrested the group on Wednesday.

SP Kaji Kumar Acharya from the Crime Investigation Office said they were arrested after it was found that middlemen were surrounding victims who visited the department seeking justice after being cheated in the name of foreign employment, and were bargaining with them under various pretexts.

Police said service seekers who came to the department for labour approvals were harassed and pressured to use middlemen.

Police also stated that the group would show false temptations such as helping to issue arrest warrants and claiming they could arrest individuals involved in foreign employment fraud cases, using such tactics to extort money.

People’s News Monitoring Service