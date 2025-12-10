Spread the love

By Our Reporter

Amid concerns that fragmented alternative political forces could allow traditional parties to reclaim dominance, the leaders of three emerging groups—Rabi Lamichhane’s Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), Kulman Ghising-backed Ujyalo Nepal Party (Unepa), and individuals aligned with Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah—have entered intensive discussions on collaboration.

The talks reflect a broader effort to consolidate the new political space and prevent vote-splitting in the upcoming March 5 elections, while also responding to external pressure from youth-oriented networks such as the Gen-Z Council, which has actively pushed for a united front.

The discussions have moved beyond symbolic gestures. Gen-Z leader Sudan Gurung, for instance, personally met Rabi Lamichhane in Nakkhu Jail to advocate for unity among the three forces. According to Gurung, all alternative forces must come together to challenge the entrenched traditional parties, with Rabi’s leadership playing a central role. Parallel meetings have also facilitated direct contact between Kulman and Balen’s groups, indicating a multi-pronged strategy to build trust and align priorities across different factions.

Progress is evident: Raswapa spokesperson Manish Jha confirmed that the dialogue is positive and that all parties are committed to contesting the election under a joint alliance. Key details, including the allocation of election symbols and formalization of the alliance, remain under negotiation. Initial proposals suggest positioning Kulman Ghising as the prime ministerial candidate while retaining Rabi Lamichhane as party chair, a formula inspired by similar arrangements in India where party heads and executive leaders are distinct. Such arrangements are aimed at balancing individual ambitions and collective goals while minimizing internal friction.

Despite these positive signals, challenges persist. Within Raswapa, some close aides of Rabi Lamichhane appear apprehensive about Kulman’s entry, fearing a dilution of their influence. Overlapping interests regarding party naming, symbols, and leadership roles have also generated tension. Unepa, which had previously resisted compromise, has shown greater flexibility, signaling a willingness to accommodate Rabi and Balen’s groups. Yet, formalizing this alignment requires navigating individual egos, maintaining grassroots cohesion, and avoiding perceptions of opportunistic alliances.

Balen Shah’s group has emerged as a stabilizing factor. Both Unepa and Raswapa leaders acknowledge his constructive approach, suggesting that his support could lend credibility and local appeal, particularly in Kathmandu. At the same time, external pressures from youth networks and the looming electoral timeline create urgency, leaving little room for prolonged negotiation. The alliance must finalize agreements quickly to capitalize on momentum and avoid voter confusion or fragmentation.

The prospect of this coalition is promising: if successfully unified, these alternative forces could present a formidable challenge to Nepal’s established parties, offering voters a credible new political option. However, sustaining cohesion through the campaign and beyond will demand careful management of internal ambitions, strategic messaging, and a shared vision that transcends individual political brands. Failure to reconcile these factors could see the alliance weaken before it fully consolidates, potentially reverting the advantage to the older parties they aim to challenge.

In sum, the Rabi-Kulman-Balen alliance embodies both hope and risk: it has the potential to reshape Nepal’s electoral landscape but must overcome internal tensions and operational hurdles to translate this emerging understanding into electoral success.