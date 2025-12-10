Spread the love

Kathmandu, December 10: Nabil Bank Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Faculty of Management, Tribhuvan University (TU) to implement Nabil SSE. The agreement was signed by the bank’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Gyawali and TU Management Dean Pvt. Ltd. Dr. Mahananda Chalise has signed it. With this agreement, the program will run continuously until 2028.

Nabil Bank has been implementing Nabil SSE program for the past four years with an aim to promote and empower social entrepreneurship as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities throughout the country.

CEO Gyawali said that the renewal of the agreement has greatly helped to promote social entrepreneurship by further strengthening the collaboration between the two organizations.

Recognizing the positive impact that Nabil SSE has had on society, Mishra said, “Nabil Bank has always supported initiatives that add value to the local economy, bring positive change in communities, and help students and entrepreneurs reach their potential and will continue to build this program.”

Dr. Prof. Mahananda Chalise said that the management faculty of TU was moving towards the development of entrepreneurship by transforming the curriculum into relevant and practical education. Industry-academia partnerships can have a profound impact in areas such as research, learning, and community collaborations, and the collaboration established through NabilSSE is a shining example of this.” The bank has been implementing the Nabil SSE program with the objective of strengthening social entrepreneurship development. The program aims to create community social entrepreneurs and empower them.

Under Nabil SSE, there are two programs—Fellowship and Certificate Courses. The six-month fellowship program is targeted at social entrepreneurs working in the field of innovation and innovative ideas. The participants will receive 6 months of training and one year of mentorship. They will also get access to network expansion and financial access.

In the last four years, 96 social entrepreneurs have participated in the fellowship program and established 62 enterprises.

More than 14,000 people have been directly benefited from this. Similarly, the certificate course is being conducted in all seven provinces. The three-month course is being conducted in collaboration with various educational institutions.

This certificate course also aims to empower the local economy through entrepreneurship and innovation.

So far, 1,069 entrepreneurs have benefited from the certificate course. They have established 131 enterprises and provided employment to more than 2,600 people.

Nabil Bank is one of the leading commercial banks of Nepal. Nabil Bank under its social responsibility aims to bring positive changes in the society. The bank has been working with priority especially in the areas of financial literacy, entrepreneurship development, health, education, disaster risk reduction and management, and climate change. The Bank’s efforts to positively improve the lives of thousands of people from different communities and help move forward towards environmental protection.