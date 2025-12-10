Spread the love

By Our Political Analyst

The recent political developments in Madhes Province have significantly disrupted the long-standing dominance of Madhesi-centric parties, opening new opportunities for national parties like the Nepali Congress and CPN-UML.

For years, Madhesi parties maintained near-monopoly control over provincial governance, alternating leadership among themselves while largely sidelining non-Madhesi actors. From 2017 until late 2025, the provincial government was consistently led by Madhesi parties, creating a system that few outside the region could influence.

That status quo shifted dramatically on Kartik 24, when former Province Chief Sumitra Bhandari administered the oath of office to CPN-UML leader Saroj Yadav as chief minister in Bardibas, bypassing the traditional Madhesi leadership consensus.

The move triggered immediate opposition from seven regional parties, including Congress, Maoist Centre, JSP Nepal, Janmat Party, and Lospas, escalating the dispute to the Supreme Court, which ordered formal legal procedures within 24 hours.

The episode underlined the fragility of the so-called Madhesi “syndicate.” Saroj Yadav resigned from the chief minister position on Mangsir 17 without seeking a vote of confidence, paving the way for Nepali Congress’s Krishna Yadav to assume leadership on December 6. He secured support from a mix of Madhesi parties, Maoist Centre, and even CPN-UML factions, effectively ending eight years of exclusive Madhesi party rule in the province. This shift has sparked enthusiasm among Congress and UML leaders, who now see opportunities to expand influence in a region that had largely remained outside their control.

The reactions of party leaders have highlighted the political stakes involved. CPN-UML General Secretary Shankar Pokharel publicly welcomed the Congress-led government while asserting that it was the bold action of Saroj Yadav that enabled this political shift.

Similarly, Krishna Yadav framed his rise as a positive step, emphasizing that provincial leadership reflecting the people’s mandate signals democratic maturity. Yet, the move has not gone unchallenged. Criticism of Pokharel emerged on social media, and leaders of Madhesi parties voiced dissatisfaction, suggesting that the national parties’ entry challenges the established political order.

JSP Nepal General Secretary Ramkumar Sharma accused the UML of shortsightedness, claiming their missteps caused the loss of the Chief Ministership, assembly speaker, and provincial leadership, potentially affecting upcoming elections. LSP leader Surendra Kumar Jha noted that the inclusion of Congress and UML in provincial leadership has provoked Madhesi-centric parties, viewing it as a direct challenge to their historical dominance.

This series of political maneuvers underscores the volatility of provincial politics in Madhes. Since the 2017 provincial elections, leadership shifted among four figures—Lalbabu Raut, Saroj Yadav, Satish Kumar Singh, and Jitendra Sonal—reflecting ongoing instability exacerbated by protests and strategic resignations.

The incident involving Sumitra Bhandari’s swearing-in of Saroj Yadav, circumventing the preferences of the dominant Madhesi parties, exposed the weaknesses in their grip on power. With Krishna Yadav now assuming the Chief Ministership, the eight-year cycle of exclusive Madhesi party governance has been disrupted, signaling a new phase in Madhes politics.

The broader implication is clear: national parties are now positioned to contest influence in a province that had been effectively insulated from their reach. The collapse of the Madhesi party “syndicate” not only reshapes power dynamics in Madhes but also demonstrates how political opportunism and strategic maneuvering can redefine governance structures, offering a preview of potential realignments ahead of provincial and national elections.