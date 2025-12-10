Spread the love

By P.R. Pradhan

While the government is preparing for the House of Representatives election scheduled for March 5, the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP)—the fifth-largest party in the recently dissolved House—has taken to the streets demanding a new national understanding. On Tuesday (December 9), the RPP staged a show of strength in Kathmandu to press for an agreement among the deposed monarchy, the Gen-Z movement, and political parties.

The pressure assembly, organized by the RPP with support from the Gen-Z group advocating for the monarchy and various pro-Hindu Kingdom organizations, declared that the March 5 election cannot resolve the country’s current political crisis. Starting from different parts of the Kathmandu Valley, the rallies converged into a mass assembly at Ratna Park.

Participants chanted slogans such as “Come King, Save the Nation.” The restoration of the monarchy and the declaration of Nepal as a Hindu nation were the primary demands of the protestors. The party announced that the public pressure campaign initiated in Kathmandu would be expanded nationwide. The RPP has proposed a new understanding between the King, political parties, and Generation-Z. It stated that the movement aims not only to generate pressure for its agenda but also to build momentum ahead of the March 5, 2026 election.

RPP Chairperson Rajendra Lingden urged Prime Minister Sushila Karki to convene an all-party conference involving the King, political parties, and Gen-Z. Addressing the assembly after Tuesday’s demonstration, Lingden said, “I want to make a request to the current Prime Minister from here. You became Prime Minister after immense bloodshed. You have not taken this position merely to conduct midterm elections—there is a historic responsibility on your shoulders. Therefore, convene an all-party conference with the King, the political parties, and the Gen-Z generation, and lead the nation toward a solution. I also urge the political parties.”

Recalling the Gen-Z protests of Bhadra 23 and 24 (September 8 and 9), Lingden said the nation cannot endure a greater conflict than that. Emphasizing that leaders must abandon prejudices and ego and be ready for compromise, he advised several major political parties to take formal decisions. He argued that Nepal should move forward with a system in which the monarchy plays a guardian role.

Lingden warned that if no new consensus including the monarchy is reached, the country should be prepared for another uprising. Stating that holding elections under the current system merely postpones problems, he said:

“The country may have to endure even greater destruction. If no agreement is reached, be prepared for another revolt. This is not a threat from Lingden—this is advice. The people’s anger was not only about removing KP Oli and installing Sushila Karki as PM. To say that the anger has subsided and that we can now simply hold elections and move the country forward would be a mistake.”

He insisted that to steer the country out of a severe geopolitical trap, a new understanding between the King, political parties, and the forces created by recent movements must be reached before the elections.

RPP Senior Vice-President Rabindra Mishra claimed that only a constitutional monarchy combined with multiparty democracy serves the interests of Nepal and its neighbors. Recalling Nepal’s past “two-pillar system” of constitutional monarchy and multiparty democracy, he said, “For the welfare of the country and the entire region, Nepal must restore the two-pillar system. Only then will Nepal, its neighbors, and Nepalis benefit. The Maoist armed conflict earlier affected only the Indian border regions, but if Nepal becomes a geopolitical battleground now, it will be harmful for our neighboring countries as well.”

RPP General Secretary Dr. Dhawal Shumsher Rana reiterated that an active monarchy is no longer possible in Nepal. Addressing the gathering, he said, “Many friends talk about an active monarchy. We do not agree with that. Nepal does not need an active monarchy—it needs a constitutional monarchy. I have clarified this after discussing it with the former King, Gyanendra Shah. We do not support an active monarchy, but Nepal needs a constitutional one.”

He added that the country should be governed by the sons and daughters of Nepal, while the monarchy should remain as a guardian institution. Highlighting the need for an inclusive government, he said the party is campaigning to re-establish Nepal as a Sanatan Hindu Rashtra.

RPP leader and coordinator of the mass assembly, Gyanendra Shahi, along with leaders Kunti Pokhrel and Khusbu Oli, among others, also addressed the mass assembly.

Earlier, the RPP had submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Sushila Karki demanding the development of a new understanding among the monarchy, Gen-Z, and political parties to declare Nepal a Sanatan Hindu Kingdom.

Similarly, Durga Prasai, a campaigner advocating for the preservation of Sanatan Hindu civilization, also met with Prime Minister Karki and submitted his demand to declare Nepal a Sanatan Hindu Kingdom while preserving Sanatan Nepali civilization.