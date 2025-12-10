Spread the love

By Deepak Joshi Pokhrel

Just a couple of weeks ago, the Madhesh Province drew the attention of citizens across the country. The reason was not small. It was really very big: a Nepali Congress Provincial Assembly member, Birendra Kumar Singh, was seen throwing the national flag in anger. The incident triggered a widespread uproar demanding strong action against the member.

The story began after chaos erupted in the Madhesh Province Chief Minister’s office in November 2025 following the sudden appointment of UML parliamentary leader Saroj Kumar Yadav as Chief Minister. As a sign of disapproval, the protestors, mainly from seven opposition parties, including Nepali Congress, Maoist Center, Unified Socialist, LSP, Janmat Party, JSP and Janata Unmukta Party, stormed the Chief Minister’s office, vandalizing flowerpots and furniture. Arson, hooliganism, vandalism and smearing of black soot by political cadres of all hues have been nothing new in this part of the world. But what saddened and angered everyone was the disrespect of the national flag by the provincial assembly member who threw it in anger.

According to media reports, the sudden announcement of the UML leader as the Chief Minister of the province is the key cause behind the arson. The reports say that Provincial Head Sumitra Subedi Bhandari administered the oath of office to the UML parliamentary party leader Saroj Kumar Yadav as Chief Minister, recognizing him as the leader of the largest party. The incident surprised other parties and eventually triggered political turmoil in Madhesh.

Across the globe, countries respect their national emblems as powerful symbols of identity, sovereignty, values and unity, often codified in law. The national emblem embodies core national ideals like courage (lion in Singapore) or strength (bald eagle for the US). They represent the collective people, history and shared aspirations, fostering national pride. To the contrary, our national emblems in our country are disrespected by the people. The latest episode of arson in Madhesh Province, in which a provincial assembly member threw the national flag, validates this statement.

The horrific incident cannot be justified by saying it was an unintended act in anger. This would be just a lame excuse. Every citizen of the country is mindful of the fact that national emblems are meant for high respect. Any sign of disrespect is considered a serious and punishable offence. The provincial assembly is very much mindful of the fact that one cannot disrespect the national emblem under any circumstances.

This is not the first time the Madhesh-based leader has come under the public scanner. Over the years, we have come across news in which Madhesh-based leaders, under the instruction of external forces with diabolic agendas, have attempted to sabotage the gains and achievements of several democratic struggles. One vivid example is the burning of a copy of what we call the most inclusive constitution promulgated by the august body – the Constituent Assembly – by some Madhesh-based leaders arguing the constitution is not as per their aspiration and has nothing to offer.

It would be unjustifiable to say that Madhesh-based leaders do not respect national sovereignty and integrity. They do. There are Madhesis who have been resisting the high-handedness of our southern neighbor and defending territorial integrity. However, some leaders were reported to dance to external actors to create controlled chaos in the country, questioning their legitimacy and credibility.

As bona fide citizens of the country, Madhesi people have the right to oppose any anti-democratic move. The constitution has guaranteed this right. But the same constitution also says that it is a serious offence if a citizen disrespects the national emblem.

If we assess our democracy, we will find that our democracy is not by the people, not for the people and not of the people. As a matter of fact, our democracy is by the politicians, for the politicians and of the politicians in power. They manipulate democratic norms, values and principles for their personal benefit. They centralize authority to remain in power, no matter what comes. Someone needs to tell our politicians that this is not how democracy works.

In any functional democracy, citizens have the right to oppose any anti-democratic move or decision. As thinking beings, they can stage peaceful protests demanding justice. This makes democracy stronger. But this is not the case in our context.

We have often heard people asking about the rationale of the Gen Z movement in the recent past. The answer to this question is simple: when politicians are morally and ethically corrupt, the youth hit the street to oust such self-centred leaders.

The Gen Z protest did not happen overnight. It was long in the making. In plain words, it is the result of mounting frustration and anger over poor governance, corruption, nepotism, favoritism and patronage. Even further, it is the ultimate expression of anger, frustration and dissatisfaction of people who were fed up with the game of musical chairs played by three individuals – Oli, Deuba and Prachanda. While the common man was struggling for day-to-day survival, the political parties and their leaders were looting the country, forcing the youth to hit the street and teach them a lesson.

People’s trust in public institutions had eroded as a result of poor governance, corruption, poor service delivery and patronage. Amidst all this, political leaders were frequently seen hopping and skipping between parties, shamefully presenting the reshuffle as revolutionary change.

We hope that the people, mainly youth, will not be forced to take to the street to teach politicians who disrespect the national emblem a lesson. We also believe that such a thing will not take place in the days ahead. If it does, the offender should be brought to book. No one is above the national emblem. This is a simple truth that everyone needs to understand and adhere to.