Kathmandu — The UPF party launched street demonstrations immediately after the conclusion of the parliamentary session. Black flags were displayed at Singha Durbar by groups of demonstrators, and corner meetings were held in Kathmandu. On Friday evening, a mass gathering was held at the Tundikhel grounds to protest government policy.

The UML, which sought public support under the pretext of exposing the Congress in Parliament, effectively functioned as an extension of the Nepali Congress during the three-month-long parliamentary session.

People’s Review, 10 October 1991