Spread the love

Kathmandu, December 9: The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) staged a demonstration in Kathmandu on Tuesday.

With the aim of exerting pressure for a new understanding among the King, political parties, and the Gen-Z movement, the RPP organized the protest in the Ratnapark area.

Participants in the demonstration chanted slogans in favor of restoring the monarchy and declaring Nepal a Hindu nation. The RPP has been emphasizing that before the general elections, there should be a new understanding in which no one wins, no one loses, and the country as a whole benefits.

For this, the RPP has also demanded that an all-party conference be called, including the King, political parties, and representatives of the Gen-Z movement. The party also stated that the voting rights of Nepalis living abroad must be ensured and that the demands of the families of the martyrs and the injured from the Gen-Z movement should be fulfilled.

People’s News Monitoring Service.