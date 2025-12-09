Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 8: The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) and RPP Nepal are close to a merger after several days of intense talks among top leaders.

RPP Nepal Chair Kamal Thapa shared this publicly during a Kathmandu district-level event of the party’s Gen Z Front. He said the parties are nearing an agreement and hinted that a “good news” announcement may come within a few days.

Thapa told the gathering that if things go well, both parties could soon join forces, adding that coming together to build a stronger force has become necessary.

People’s News Monitoring Service