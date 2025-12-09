Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 9: Durga Prasai, patron of the Nagarik Bachau Dal, warned that there will be a people’s revolt if the government does not address his demands. Speaking after he met with interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki in Singha Durbar on Monday, he said the revolt would be unexpected and intense if the demands are ignored.

He stated that he had clearly presented all demands to the Prime Minister and added that they are linked to people’s daily lives. According to him, PM Karki stated that she would review the demands and make a decision by December 17.

“The Prime Minister said she would study everything, hold discussions, and decide on December 17. She told us the decision would be as we requested,” Prasai said.

Prasai argued that the mandate of the 2006 movement did not include federalism or secularism, and called for a referendum on these issues. He also claimed the House of Representatives election scheduled for Marh 5 will not take place.

“The mandate of the 2006 movement was not to bring federalism or secularism. It was not to abolish the monarchy. How did it happen? Problems must be fixed at their source. The thread of the kite snapped at one point, so it must be tied there. The election will not happen, do not expect it,” he said.

People’s News Monitoring Service