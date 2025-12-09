Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 9: Prime Minister Sushila Karki said the current government is not only focused on elections but is also committed to strengthening good governance. She made it clear that the government is prepared to take the toughest possible actions against corruption.

Speaking at an event in Singha Durbar on the occasion of the 22nd International Anti-Corruption Day, Karki said the government was formed on the foundation of the Jenji movement that demanded better governance. She noted that state agencies are already active and working with speed to improve governance while carrying out regular duties.

Karki said achieving the changes expected by the Jenji movement will take time, but the government will not hesitate to act firmly against corruption at any level.

She also said she will not be intimidated by threats that arise when taking action for good governance. Some groups may try to pressure or threaten, she said, but the government will continue its work without fear.

Karki urged officials and public servants to stay focused, remain confident, and exercise their professional responsibilities without wavering.

People’s News Monitoring Service