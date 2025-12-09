Spread the love

Kathmandu, December 9: India has expressed its commitment to assist in successfully conducting the upcoming House of Representatives elections.

During a courtesy meeting with Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal today, Munu Mahawar, Additional Secretary of India’s Ministry of External Affairs, conveyed India’s commitment to provide necessary resources and security-related materials for the elections.

Additional Secretary Mahawar, who oversees the Northern Division of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, arrived in Kathmandu on Sunday as part of his Nepal visit.

According to the Home Minister’s private secretariat, during the meeting, the Indian Additional Secretary also expressed India’s commitment to support post-earthquake reconstruction in Jajarkot and the restoration and management of structures damaged by disasters. He also extended an invitation to Home Minister Aryal to visit India at a convenient time.

On the occasion, Home Minister Aryal urged for accelerating the construction of the dry port currently being built at Dodhara–Chandani in Kanchanpur.

The Home Minister emphasized the need to strengthen the capacity of border security agencies on both sides and to make information exchange more effective in order to prevent cross-border crime, smuggling, illegal trafficking of goods, and other criminal activities.

People’s News Monitoring Service.