Kathmandu, Dec 9: The Election Commission (EC) has kicked off its voter list update and is calling on citizens to check their details and report errors before December 12. Using information collected up to November 21, the EC will update the list for the March 5 House of Representatives election, including anyone turning 18 by March 4.

The preliminary list will appear online, allowing voters to correct names, addresses, or other details. Complaints can also be filed against false registrations or duplicate entries, while the names of the deceased or those who gave up citizenship will be removed.

To make voting easier, several polling centers have been reviewed, and online options now let voters select their preferred center within their ward. The EC urges everyone to participate actively to ensure a cleaner, accurate, and reliable voter list.

