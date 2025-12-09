Spread the love

London, Dec 9: Award-winning British rapper Clarke Samuel, known as Ghetts, has admitted that his speeding car hit and killed 20-year-old Nepali student Yubin Tamang in northeast London. The crash took place on October 18 in Ilford when Yubin was crossing Redbridge Lane. Police said the rapper was driving over 60 miles per hour in a 30-mile zone.

Yubin, the only child of his parents, arrived in the UK in September last year for higher studies. He was in his second year of a BSc in Business Management at the University of Roehampton. He died two days after the crash while receiving treatment in the hospital.

Ghetts did not stop after hitting Yubin and fled the scene. Police searched his Woodford home the next morning and found his black BMW, registered and insured in his name, badly damaged.

The 41-year-old has pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and to a separate charge of dangerous driving on the same day. Court documents show he had 119 micrograms of alcohol in his system at the time, far above the legal limit.

He appeared before the Old Bailey through a video link from Pentonville Prison. The judge made it clear he will face jail time, though the length of his sentence will be decided on February 12. He has also been declared unfit to drive, with the ban period to be set later.

Yubin’s parents, Bikash Tamang and Sharmila Magar Tamang, along with relatives and NRNA UK representatives, attended the hearing. Nepali groups across the UK are raising funds to support the family.

People’s News Monitoring Service