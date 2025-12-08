Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 8: The preparation to hold the UML’s 11th general convention has reached to its final stage.

The Secretariat of the Management Committee, formed to prepare for the 11th National Congress of the CPN-UML, held a meeting at the UML headquarters in Chyasal.

The meeting, chaired by General Secretary Shankar Pokharel on Monday morning, reviewed detailed arrangements for the congress, participation, the program schedule, and necessary structural preparations, said Madhav Dhungel, Secretary of the UML’s Organization Department.

According to him, the meeting also received reports from all sub-committees and concluded that preparations for the congress have reached their final stage.

The 11th National Congress of the UML is scheduled to begin on December 13 and will last till December 15. The party said preparations are being accelerated to ensure the congress is successfully conducted. Various committees and sub-committees formed for the event are working at full pace.

Dhungel added that the Management Committee Secretariat will hold another meeting on December 15 to discuss overall readiness and complete pending tasks. Earlier, the UML had formed 13 sub-committees for organizing the congress.

“Possibly, this will be the last meeting of the 11th National Management Committee Secretariat,” Dhungel said.

People’s News Monitoring Service