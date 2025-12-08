Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 8: A police officer arrested for killing his four-month-old son has been identified.

According to Pawan Kumar Bhattarai, spokesperson for the Kathmandu Police Range, the officer is Pushkar Karki. He allegedly killed the infant around 4 pm on Sunday in a rented room in Sinamangal, Kathmandu.

Karki was serving as an assistant sub inspector at Tribhuvan International Airport. His family home is in Doti. Police have not revealed why he killed the child.

He is currently in custody at the Kathmandu Police Range and will be presented before the court today, Monday.

He had also assaulted his wife

Karki had also assaulted his wife, who is also a police officer. She was injured and is receiving treatment at KMC Hospital in Kathmandu. Police say her condition is not serious.

She too was working as a police constable at Tribhuvan International Airport.

People’s News Monitoring Service