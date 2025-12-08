Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 8: The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority has filed a case at the Special Court on Sunday against 55 individuals, concluding that corruption took place during the construction of the Pokhara Regional International Airport.

The commission has also filed a case against one construction company. Those charged include former ministers of the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, the late Post Bahadur Bogati, Ram Kumar Shrestha, Bhim Prasad Acharya, and Deepak Chandra Amatya.

Former Finance Minister Ram Sharan Mahat, former secretaries, and former directors general of the Civil Aviation Authority, including Tri Ratna Maharjan, Ratish Chandra Lal Suman, and Pradeep Adhikari, have also been named as defendants.