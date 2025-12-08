Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 8: Nepali Congress General Secretary Gagan Thapa has said the party has not taken any petition to the Supreme Court regarding the reinstatement of the House.

A writ demanding reinstatement was prepared on Sunday with the signatures of the party’s chief whip and whip. Outgoing chief whip Shyam Ghimire claimed the petition was filed on behalf of the Nepali Congress, although Supreme Court spokesperson Arjun Prasad Koirala said it had not yet been registered.

Thapa said the writ was not filed by the party or its parliamentary group, but only by individuals who chose to do so. He noted that the Congress has already decided through its central committee to go for elections, and it will stick to that decision.

“The Congress has not gone to the Supreme Court with any writ. Neither the parliamentary party nor the central committee decided to do so. The party will implement what the central committee has decided,” Thapa told Baahrakhari. He added that both views, those in favor of reinstatement and those in favor of elections, were heard in the meeting, and the writ simply reflects the view of those advocating reinstatement.

He also said the central committee had noted that several public-interest petitions against the House dissolution were already at the Supreme Court, and the party would respect whatever verdict comes.

“This writ does not affect our decision to go for elections. We are committed to implementing it,” Thapa said. “Anyone is free to file a writ individually.”

People’s News Monitoring Service