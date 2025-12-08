Spread the love

Kathmandu, December 8: Rastriya Prajatantra Party Nepal (RPP-N) Chairman Kamal Thapa has said that a strong nationalist force is necessary in the country to fulfill the sentiments and aspirations of the Gen-Z population. Addressing the Kathmandu district-level gathering of the Gen-Z Front on Monday, Thapa stated that conspiracies had begun on the night of Bhadra 24 during the Gen-Z movement.

Claiming that the movement was “hijacked” on the night of September 8, Thapa emphasized the need to build a strong nationalist force to realize the unfulfilled dreams of Gen-Z. In this context, he revealed that there is a strong possibility of unification between Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) and Rastriya Prajatantra Party Nepal (RPP-N) in the near future.

He said, “If everything goes well, you may hear good news within a few days. The need of the hour is for everyone to come together and build a strong force.” Thapa added that efforts are underway to build a strong nationalist democratic force.

People’s News Monitoring Service.