Dhading, Dec 8: The Nagdhunga to Malekhu road section will remain partially closed for a week. The Nagdhunga–Muglin Road Project is shutting daily traffic for five hours from December 10 to 16 (Mangsir 24 to Poush 1) to speed up blacktopping and upgrade work.

According to the notice, traffic will stop from Nagdhunga to Piplamod and in the Pokharebhir area from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm. The project has asked the public to use alternative routes and plan travel outside those hours.

The Nagdhunga–Naubise section of the Tribhuvan Highway is in the final stage of resurfacing. The Nagdhunga–Piplamod stretch inside Kathmandu district is being given top priority.

The Galchi–Gajuri section in Dhading is narrow and risky, and the Pokharebhir area needs widening. Engineer Keshav Ojha said the road must be closed because heavy equipment will be used at once, increasing the risk of accidents.

During the closure, vehicles heading to Kathmandu will be held at the Nagdhunga checkpoint, and those moving towards Kathmandu from Galchi will stop at Khanikhola and Jungekhola. For the Galchi–Gajuri section, vehicles from Naubise will stop at Galchi Baireni and Masatar, and those from Muglin towards Naubise will stop at Malekhu.

In emergencies, small and medium vehicles can use the Sitapaila, Bhimdhunga, Ramkot, Dharke route. Other options include Samakhusi, Tokha, Chhahare towards Galchi, and crossing the Trishuli river from Jarekhset to reach Ghatbesi.

Ambulances, security vehicles, fire trucks and hearse vans will move with traffic police support.

People’s News Monitoring Service