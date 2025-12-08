Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 8: Senior Vice Chair Ishwar Pokhrel, who has announced his bid for the UML chair in the party’s 11th General Convention starting Mangsir 27, has prepared his own political proposal.

This comes as Chair KP Sharma Oli has been insisting that only his proposal will be discussed in the convention. Pokhrel is moving ahead with a differing document and plans to take it into the discussions.

Pokhrel will brief Oli on his proposal. A leader close to him said Pokhrel is meeting Oli today to walk him through the document. The leader added that the proposal is ready in full form and will be shown to Oli once before being tabled at the convention.

Pokhrel’s document reviews Nepal’s political situation before and after the Gen Z movement, outlines party restructuring and internal democratisation, sets out the positions the party should take in the current context, addresses youth sentiment, and presents his roadmap on national and international affairs.

Pokhrel’s camp has been saying the events of Bhadra 23 and their fallout need serious review. They have also argued that the UML must set a fresh direction in response to recent political shifts, a point Oli has not accepted.

The UML Statute Convention held from Bhadra 20 to 22 had passed political, organisational and statute amendment documents. Pokhrel’s group says these documents still require revisions and need more debate.

People’s News Monitoring Service