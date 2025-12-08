Spread the love

Kathmandu, December 8: Durga Prasai, campaigner for Save Nepal by preserving culture, tradition, religion, and the institution of monarchy, has presented an idol of the Goddess Durga to Prime Minister Sushila Karki.

Prasai, who reached Singha Durbar on Monday for talks with various demands, gifted the idol to Prime Minister Karki during the meeting.

Prasai, who is the patron of the Citizens’ Rescue Party as well as the coordinator of the National, Nationality, Religion, Culture, and Citizens’ Rescue Grand Campaign, held discussions with Prime Minister Karki and Home Minister Aryal on the major issues of the 27-point demand he has put forth to the government.

According to sources, 19 members from Prasai’s side participated in the talks. It is said that the meeting may bring a new turn amid the politically tense environment.

Under the direction of Prime Minister Karki, Prasai had been scheduled to meet on December 8 (Mangsir 22) to discuss contemporary political and social issues.

In this meeting, Prasai expressed dissatisfaction, stating that the government had not implemented the commitments made earlier regarding the full execution of the demands his group has been raising since November 22.

People’s News Monitoring Service.