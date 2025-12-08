Spread the love

Mustang, Dec 8: A detailed study has begun to confirm the number of snow leopards living in the high alpine zones of Mustang. The work is being carried out through a joint effort of Biocos Nepal and the Annapurna Conservation Area Project in Jomsom.

According to field biologist Buddhi Bahadur Gurung of Biocos Nepal, camera trapping has started to gather information on snow leopard numbers, the condition of their prey species, conflict between people and snow leopards, and the effects of climate change.

Fifteen cameras were installed last week in high-altitude areas of Zhony, Pudak, Chhengur, and Thorong Phedi under the Waragung Muktichhetra Rural Municipality. More cameras will be installed from today in the upper regions of Syang, Marpha and Chimang in Gharapjhong Rural Municipality.

Technical teams from Biocos and ACAP placed the cameras in likely snow leopard habitats. These devices will remain in the alpine zones for about two months through the winter.

Gurung said the cameras will be retrieved after two months, the data will be analysed, and all findings will be handed over to ACAP. Biocos Nepal has been studying snow leopards alongside blue sheep in different parts of the Annapurna Conservation Area. Gurung noted that this is the first time such a programme has been carried out in Mustang.

In recent years, conflict between snow leopards and local communities has increased. Climate change has reduced grass growth in the high pastures and dried up water sources, pushing blue sheep and other prey down toward streams and settlements. Snow leopards follow their prey toward villages, leading to repeated attacks on livestock. This has made conservation and coexistence more challenging.

