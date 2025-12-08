Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 8. The Special Court has ordered the remand of Pradeep Adhikari, Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, for trial.

Adhikari is accused of engaging in corruption during the construction of a helipad in Bhaktapur. The court ordered that the remaining legal proceedings move ahead while keeping him in custody.

A bench of judges Hemanta Rawal, Dilliratan Shrestha, and Bidur Koirala issued the order on Sunday. The court also asked former Director General Murari Bhandari to post a bail of five lakh rupees.

The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority had arrested Adhikari on Wednesday. Former CAAN chief Bhandari was also arrested.

According to the CIAA complaint, the authority built a helipad on its 32 ropani of land in Nalinchowk, Bhaktapur, without conducting an environmental impact assessment and carried out irregularities during the process.

People’s News Monitoring Service