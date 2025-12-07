Spread the love

प्रधानमन्त्री ओली

सेभिया (स्पेन), १६ असार :

संयुक्त राष्ट्रसङ्घको ‘विकासको लागि वित्त’ सम्बन्धी चौथो अन्तर्राष्ट्रिय सम्मेलनअन्तर्गत गेट्स फाउण्डेशनद्वारा साेमबार आयोजना गरिएको विकास सहयोगको भविष्यका लागि स्वतन्त्र आयोगको घोषणा कार्यक्रममा सम्बोधन गर्नुहुँदै प्रधानमन्त्री केपी शर्मा ओली । तस्बिर सौजन्यः प्रधानमन्त्रीको सचिवालय/रासस

Kathmandu, Dec 7: CPN UML chair and former prime minister KP Sharma Oli said Prime Minister Sushila Karki has been pressuring authorities to arrest him.

Speaking at a party event at the party headquarters in Chyasal on Saturday, Oli claimed the prime minister replaced the leadership at the Department of Money Laundering Investigation so she could pursue his arrest.

He said the former department head refused to act on what he described as repeated pressure from the prime minister to file cases, gather evidence and move against him. Oli added that after the official declined to carry out what he called false and unlawful orders, the government transferred him and brought in someone more agreeable.

Oli also accused the government of recalling ambassadors in a way he said should not have been done.

He argued that the current government is unconstitutional and should not be issuing ordinances.