Kathmandu, December 6: The Nepali Congress has also reached the Supreme Court demanding the reinstatement of the House of Representatives.

Chief Whip Shyam Kumar Ghimire, along with Whip Sushila Thing, filed a writ petition at the Supreme Court today seeking the reinstatement of the House. However, the writ has not yet been registered. It is said that it is still under review and may be registered tomorrow.

Earlier, the UML had also approached the Supreme Court demanding the reinstatement of the House of Representatives. After a meeting between UML Chair KP Sharma Oli and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba in Maharajgunj last Friday, the Nepali Congress took this step as well.

