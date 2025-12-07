Spread the love

Janakpur, Dec 7: Krishna Prasad Yadav, the newly appointed Chief Minister of Madhesh Province, has taken the oath of office and secrecy. He was sworn in by the Province Head, Surendra Labh Karn. He is scheduled to seek a vote of confidence on December 9.

Yadav, the leader of the Nepali Congress parliamentary party, was appointed Chief Minister on December 1 with the support of 77 provincial assembly members from seven parties. He has received backing from Congress, JSP Nepal, Janamat, the then CPN-Maoist Centre, LSP, and the then Unified Socialist lawmakers.

People’s News Monitoring Service