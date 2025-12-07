Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 7: Many countries are marking International Civil Aviation Day today with the theme “Safe Skies.” The day is observed mainly by member states of the International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO.

The observance started on December 7, 1994, during ICAO’s 50th anniversary, and the United Nations General Assembly recognised it officially two years later.

The day highlights how international air services support the social and economic progress of countries. It also looks back at ICAO’s work to build a global air transport system that makes travel easier for people across the world.

ICAO says the day has gained more meaning as countries work toward the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals because air travel continues to be an important link that keeps nations connected.

People’s News Monitoring Service