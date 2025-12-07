Spread the love

Janakpurdham, Dec 7: Nepali Congress General Secretary Gagan Kumar Thapa has announced his candidacy for the party’s upcoming 15th general convention.

Thapa made the declaration during a press meet organized by the Nepal Press Union, Sarlahi, on Saturday morning in Janakpurdham. He noted that previous discussions and debates had delayed progress, but the party has now decided to conclude the convention swiftly and participate in the election scheduled for March 5, 2026.

According to Thapa, preparations for both the party convention and the general election are being advanced simultaneously. He expressed confidence that the current government will hold the elections on schedule.

Thapa also clarified that he will contest the election from Kathmandu. While he had previously received proposals to run from Sarlahi-4, he follows the party’s usual practice of contesting from his current constituency.

People’s News Monitoring Service