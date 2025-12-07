Spread the love

Kathmandu, December 7: There are 88 days left until the date of the House of Representatives elections. As the election day approaches, the Election Commission has intensified the necessary preparations.

The timeline has been set for the House of Representatives election to be held on March 5, 2026. Political parties have also stepped up their internal preparations for the election.

The Commission will begin the program related to the proportional representation (PR) electoral system from today. The timeframe for political parties to submit applications for the PR system has been set from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM today. The list of political parties that submit applications for the proportional system will be published on March 10.

Parties that have applied will be allowed to submit their closed lists of candidates on Poush 13 and 14, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Similarly, the final closed list of PR candidates will be published on Magh 30, according to the Commission’s spokesperson, Narayan Prasad Bhattarai. Out of the total 275 members of the House of Representatives, 110 members are elected through the proportional representation system.

According to the schedule for the first-past-the-post (FPTP) system, nomination papers for candidates will be registered on Magh 6. The list of candidates will be published on the same day. Complaints against the nominations can be filed on Magh 7. The name list of candidates will be published on Magh 8. Likewise, candidates may withdraw their names on Magh 9. On the same day, the final list of candidates will be published, and election symbols will be distributed.

People’s News Monitoring Service.