Kathmandu, Dec 7: With just 88 days left until the House of Representatives election, the Election Commission is accelerating preparations for the vote, scheduled for March 5, 2026. Political parties are also ramping up their internal arrangements.

The commission has launched the process for proportional representation seats starting today. Political parties can submit their applications for the proportional system from 10 am to 4 pm. The commission will publish a list of parties that submit applications on December 9, 2025.

Following this, parties must submit their closed lists of proportional candidates on December 28 and 29, 2025, between 10 am and 4 pm. The final closed list of candidates for proportional representation will be released on February 13, 2026, according to Election Commission spokesperson Narayan Prasad Bhattarai. Out of the 275 seats in the House, 110 will be elected through the proportional representation system.

For the first-past-the-post seats, nomination papers will be filed on January 20, 2026, with the candidate list published the same day. Complaints against nominations can be submitted on January 21, 2026. The commission will issue the official candidate list on January 22, 2026. Candidates have the option to withdraw on January 23, 2026. After this, the final candidate list and election symbols will be released.

